Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 2,028 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MODG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 2,013,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,156. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $24.08.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 392,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 178,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

