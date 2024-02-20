Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $7.50 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00014400 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.49 billion and $135.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00132766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008213 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

