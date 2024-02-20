UNUS SED LEO 1-Day Volume Hits $1.48 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and $1.48 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00008196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00132738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,433,731 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,447,008.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.14223543 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,996,169.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.