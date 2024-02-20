Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Roger K. Deromedi Sells 7,010 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $133,680.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,607,417.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 565,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

