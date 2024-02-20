Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 52,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 180,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Vonovia Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

