Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 202,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 115,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

