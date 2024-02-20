WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.99. 176,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 203,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1,227.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth $2,636,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

