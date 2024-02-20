Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

NYSE:WK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,555. Workiva has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.38.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 70,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,098,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 178,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

