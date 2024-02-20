Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.61 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $4.61 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.133183 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.10777101 USD and is up 14.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $9,602,455.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

