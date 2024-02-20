X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0.6%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.78.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
