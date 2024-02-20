Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 19.5% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $403.45 million and $87.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $24.71 or 0.00047526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00048850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

