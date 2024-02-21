110,574 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 110,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,832. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

