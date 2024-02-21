112,512 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Purchased by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 112,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. Green Plains accounts for about 3.1% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $305,683. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 691,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

