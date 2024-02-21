164,224 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Acquired by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 164,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. MGIC Investment accounts for about 2.5% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 1,645,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.