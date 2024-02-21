168,600 Shares in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Bought by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecovyst by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,530 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 101.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 206,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 330,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,288. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

