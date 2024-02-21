343,732 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 343,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000. Hudson Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDSN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 220,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,903. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $646.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

