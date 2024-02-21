AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.22

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 9447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

