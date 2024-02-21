Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 12.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 4.04% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $39,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,354 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

