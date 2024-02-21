Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFSE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 28,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,811. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.