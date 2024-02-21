Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,051,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $417,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,219 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 27,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

