Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after buying an additional 1,069,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,692,000 after buying an additional 226,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.16. 433,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

