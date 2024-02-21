Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

