Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0986

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Acala Token has a market cap of $94.92 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001364 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,490.15 or 0.99949886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009145 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00163267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

