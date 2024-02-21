Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 9,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Acceleware Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

