ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.69. ADF Group shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

ADF Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

