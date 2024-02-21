aelf Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $451.93 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001291 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,211,843 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

