AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Cut by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 588,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

