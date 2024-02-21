American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$0.92. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 17,572 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty purchased 50,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,850. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

