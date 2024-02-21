Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $282.71. 1,261,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,330. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.36.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

