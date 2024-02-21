ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
ANSYS Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.63. 547,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.59. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.
Insider Transactions at ANSYS
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
