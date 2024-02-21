ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.63. 547,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.59. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

