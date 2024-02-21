Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 56,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 72,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Applied Energetics Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

