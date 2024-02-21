Ardor One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.85 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $97.66 million and $7.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00071671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00025249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001485 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

