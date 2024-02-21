ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.29

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $18.33. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

