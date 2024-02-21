ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.29

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $18.33. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.
ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
