Aufman Associates Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,341. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.