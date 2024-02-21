Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $526.30 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.14 billion and approximately $526.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.49 or 0.00072696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00025326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,838,927 coins and its circulating supply is 377,149,287 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

