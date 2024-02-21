Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.170-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avangrid also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17 to $2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.8 %

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

AGR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 686,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

