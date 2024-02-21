Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.66. 190,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Balchem by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

