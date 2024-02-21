Ballast Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for about 3.3% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballast Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AGM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $185.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $122.10 and a 1 year high of $198.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.