Ballast Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,936 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 2,241,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.