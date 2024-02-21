Ballast Asset Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Bioceres Crop Solutions makes up 2.0% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP owned about 0.31% of Bioceres Crop Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 48,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,948. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.94 million, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

