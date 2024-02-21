Ballast Asset Management LP Invests $2.67 Million in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Landstar System comprises approximately 2.5% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.98. 188,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.26. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.