Ballast Asset Management LP Invests $2 Million in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. International General Insurance makes up 1.9% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ballast Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of International General Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,454,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in International General Insurance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 162,626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IGIC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,196. The company has a market cap of $614.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

