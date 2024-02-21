Ballast Asset Management LP Invests $915,000 in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Ballast Asset Management LP owned 0.59% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

RELL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 132,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Richardson Electronics

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.