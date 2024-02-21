Ballast Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Extreme Networks makes up 1.8% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 60,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,039. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.