Ballast Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Ballast Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of Knowles as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 654,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

