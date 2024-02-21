Ballast Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 88,320 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Teradata comprises 3.7% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of Teradata at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teradata by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 965,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,165. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

