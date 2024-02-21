Ballast Asset Management LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.89. 298,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

