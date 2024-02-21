Ballast Asset Management LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,744 shares of company stock worth $5,449,632 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.