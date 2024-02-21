Ballast Asset Management LP Takes Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Bausch + Lomb comprises approximately 2.1% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

BLCO traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. 1,476,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,878. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLCO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

