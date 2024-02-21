Ballast Asset Management LP Takes Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Capital Bancorp accounts for 2.2% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP owned 0.90% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 129.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

CBNK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 8,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $285.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

